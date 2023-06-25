News you can trust since 1877
Fareham 999 Day returns as community get chance to meet real life heroes

Fareham 999 Day returned as the community got the chance to meet real life heroes from the emergency services.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

All emergency crews were out in force displaying the latest vehicles along with vintage models.

Children had the chance to have a peek inside police cars, ambulances, fire engines and find out more about it’s like to work in the emergency services.

Here’s some pictures from the event in West Street on Saturday.

A vintage vehicle at the 999 day in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

1. A vintage vehicle at the 999 day in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

A vintage vehicle at the 999 day in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Many emergency services were present at the event in Fareham, including the Coastguard, so vital in the local area. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

2. Many emergency services were present at the event in Fareham, including the Coastguard, so vital in the local area. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Many emergency services were present at the event in Fareham, including the Coastguard, so vital in the local area. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) and Lisa Birkett (Mayoress of Fareham) with the team from St John Ambulance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

3. Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) and Lisa Birkett (Mayoress of Fareham) with the team from St John Ambulance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) and Lisa Birkett (Mayoress of Fareham) with the team from St John Ambulance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

Members of the 'UK 911 Cop Car Network' who attended the event complete with US vehicles. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

4. Members of the 'UK 911 Cop Car Network' who attended the event complete with US vehicles. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)

Members of the 'UK 911 Cop Car Network' who attended the event complete with US vehicles. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623) Photo: Mike Cooter

