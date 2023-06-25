Fareham 999 Day returns as community get chance to meet real life heroes

Fareham 999 Day returned as the community got the chance to meet real life heroes from the emergency services.
All emergency crews were out in force displaying the latest vehicles along with vintage models.
Children had the chance to have a peek inside police cars, ambulances, fire engines and find out more about it’s like to work in the emergency services.
Here’s some pictures from the event in West Street on Saturday.
1. A vintage vehicle at the 999 day in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
A vintage vehicle at the 999 day in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
2. Many emergency services were present at the event in Fareham, including the Coastguard, so vital in the local area. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
Many emergency services were present at the event in Fareham, including the Coastguard, so vital in the local area. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
3. Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) and Lisa Birkett (Mayoress of Fareham) with the team from St John Ambulance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
Councillor Fred Birkett (Mayor of Fareham) and Lisa Birkett (Mayoress of Fareham) with the team from St John Ambulance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
4. Members of the 'UK 911 Cop Car Network' who attended the event complete with US vehicles. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)
Members of the 'UK 911 Cop Car Network' who attended the event complete with US vehicles. Picture: Mike Cooter (240623)