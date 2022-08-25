Fareham Academy celebrates achieving its 'best ever' set of GCSE results despite the chaos of Covid
TEACHER and pupils at an academy are today celebrating their school's ‘best GCSE results ever’.
Fareham Academy has bucked the national trend of a slight slip in grades this year, with pupils achieving the St Anne's Grove institutions most impressive set of grades.
A whopping 74.8 per cent of GCSEs were marked at grades 4 or above – equivalent to a ’C’ – which is higher than the national average.
And almost a quarter of pupils received a grade 7 or greater (A or A*) in both English and maths, in a huge achievement for the academy.
As well as the impressive results collectively, there were some outstanding individual successes too.
The top of the class of the academy’s cohort of Year 11 pupils was Amelia Stokes, who received an impressive eight grade 9s – the top mark – and one grade 8.
Also notching up an impressive set of grades was Isla Milnes, who bagged seven grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7.
Isla was closely followed by Charlie Shaw-Goodall, who received six grade 9s and three grade 8s and Louie Weaver, who achieved seven grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7.
A spokesman from Fareham Academy said: ‘We would like to say a big well done to Fareham Academy students as they collect their GCSE results today. The academy has seen its best results ever, bucking the national trend and increasing on those of last year. It is a massive testament to the hard work of students and their resilience during such a challenging time.’