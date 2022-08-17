Fareham Borough Council announce events to showcase past, present and future of Daedalus
TWO events showcasing Daedalus in Fareham have today been announced for September.
Fareham Borough Council will host an exhibition and a meeting for residents in the Bridge Suite at Fareham Innovation Centre to showcase Daedalus’ –the past, present and future.
Taking place on September 6, the first event, an exhibition, will look at the illustrious history of Daedalus, the significant changes which have taken place in recent years, as well as the council’s ambitious plans for the future.
This exhibition will take place at 4pm.
The next event follows the exhibition and will start at 6pm at the same location.
This meeting gives residents the opportunity to find out more about the council’s vision for the whole of the Daedalus site, including plans to install aeronautical ground lighting at Solent Airport.
Fareham Borough Council boss, Councillor Sean Woodward will be joined by council officers to answer questions and tickets for this meeting.
Cllr Woodward said: ‘At our recent CAT meetings we had a number of questions from local residents about Daedalus. Therefore, we promised to hold some events specifically on this topic to answer questions, respond to feedback and showcase this extraordinary site. I encourage local residents to attend and have their say.’
The Daedalus site already has Solent Airport, Fareham College’s centre of excellence in engineering, manufacturing and advanced skills training, the Fareham Innovation Centre, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, business parks and hundreds of new-build homes.
Go to www.fareham.gov.uk/have_your_say/cats/intro.aspx to find out more or visitors are encouraged to call 01329 236 100.