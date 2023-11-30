Fareham Borough Council challenges Titchfield Festival Theatre following construction of 450-seat theatre without planning permission
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concerns were raised with the Council earlier this year about a lack of parking provision at a new theatre under construction at the rear of the existing Titchfield Festival Theatre venue on St Margaret’s Lane which has approximately 35 on-site parking spaces.
Officers visited the site and met with representatives of the theatre company who explained that work was underway to create a new 450-seat theatre.
The council officers were shown around the development which includes a newly excavated underground orchestra pit beneath the stage and a complex of backstage changing rooms and rehearsal areas.
The new theatre has been created in a space which had previously been granted planning permission by the council for use as storage.
SEE ALSO: Second Chance Fox Rescue & Rehabilitation release Faith the fox after getting plastic bottle stuck round neck
The officers warned the company that, without planning permission being obtained, the new venue was at risk of enforcement action being taken – and the company has since put on numerous public performances which have been advertised on the website.
The performances are advised to run through December and into the new year, despite the lack of planning permission.
Councillor Nick Walker, Chairman of the Planning Committee, said: “Titchfield Festival Theatre has left the Council with no option but to pursue this formal planning enforcement action. It beggars belief that anyone would build a new 450-seat theatre without first securing planning permission.”
In 2019, Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited applied for planning permission for a 567-seat theatre at this location which is behind their existing smaller theatre premises.
The application was refused by the Council as the site is in an unsustainable and poorly accessible location outside the urban area, has inadequate levels of parking spaces provided, and the new theatre would lead to a significant increase in noise affecting neighbours.
A second application submitted later in 2019 was also refused planning permission.
No planning permission has been granted to date for a new theatre.
The Enforcement Notice requires the theatre to cease use by February 29, 2024 unless an appeal is lodged. Titchfield Festival Theatre Limited has the right to appeal to the Secretary of State by December 29, 2023.