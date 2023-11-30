Second Chance Fox Rescue & Rehabilitation release Faith the fox after getting plastic bottle stuck round neck
and live on Freeview channel 276
Faith found herself in a pickle after getting a plastic bottle stuck around her neck and Second Chance Fox Rescue & Rehabilitation made it their mission to track her down and get her back on her feet.
The fox was spotted in Gosport and after two weeks of looking for her, the volunteer team finally had a break through and managed to catch Faith.
They removed the plastic bottle and had to treat her wounds which were caused as a result of the plastic digging into her skin.
She was in the care of the charity for just over two weeks where she received treatment and medication to ensure that she was back to her healthy self before setting her free.
Steve Mason, CEO of Second Chance Fox Rescue & Rehabilitation, said: “She was pleased to be back out there. We knew when we caught her that she was with another fox that she seemed to have bonded with – Not long after we saw her off, the same fox was was out there, whether they are siblings are just another fox we don’t know but it was amazing.
"We knew where she was roughly but we couldn’t get any sightings of her – we would get messages saying that she was in one place and by the time we got there, she was gone.
“She was with us for just over two weeks and she was having daily treatment and antiseptic spray and she was on a couple of other medications – When we took that piece of plastic bottle off it looked black in the pictures but that was just mud.
"In my personal opinion, I think another week and the infection would have turned into Septicemia.
The rescue team set her free on November 25 and they have been keeping an eager eye out for her to make sure she is doing well.
Steve added: “We haven’t managed to see her yet but that isn’t a surprise she is probably out there living her best foxy life.”