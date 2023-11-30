A fox rescue charity has released Faith the famous fox which went viral after getting a plastic bottle stuck around her neck.

The fox was spotted in Gosport and after two weeks of looking for her, the volunteer team finally had a break through and managed to catch Faith.

They removed the plastic bottle and had to treat her wounds which were caused as a result of the plastic digging into her skin.

Imminent release as the door to Faith's basket is opened. Picture: Mike Cooter (261123)

She was in the care of the charity for just over two weeks where she received treatment and medication to ensure that she was back to her healthy self before setting her free.

Steve Mason, CEO of Second Chance Fox Rescue & Rehabilitation, said: “She was pleased to be back out there. We knew when we caught her that she was with another fox that she seemed to have bonded with – Not long after we saw her off, the same fox was was out there, whether they are siblings are just another fox we don’t know but it was amazing.

Faith heads back to her home turf in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (261123)

“She was with us for just over two weeks and she was having daily treatment and antiseptic spray and she was on a couple of other medications – When we took that piece of plastic bottle off it looked black in the pictures but that was just mud.

"In my personal opinion, I think another week and the infection would have turned into Septicemia.