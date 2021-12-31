Fareham Borough Council set to name a park after Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Fareham Borough Council has proposed naming a park after The Queen – as well as holding a beacon-lighting ceremony to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.
The council has put forward four proposals which will be discussed in their executive meeting on January 10.
A public open space currently known as Daedalus common will be renamed as ‘Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park’.
A tree planting scheme will be carried out in Abbey Meadows in Titchfield along with a beacon lighting ceremony at Portchester Castle.
Councillor Sean Woodward, executive leader said: ‘No monarch has ever achieved a Platinum Jubilee and I think it’s something we should really recognise.
‘The Queen is very keen that trees are planted as part of her Jubilee commemoration and we’ve planted 21,000 trees.
‘I did a consult on Facebook a couple of months ago saying Platinum Jubilee Park or something like that and a few people came back saying we really think the Queen's name should be in it.’
Like The Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June will have a celebratory weekend.
To mark this occasion there will be an extended four-day bank holiday weekend between Thursday 2 to Sunday 5.
Street parties will take place on June 5 as part of the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’ to encourage community celebrations.
The Queen’s Green Canopy is a scheme that invites people from all across the country to plant trees.
This will be done during the official planting season between October to March to create a lasting legacy that will benefit future generations.
The Queen surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015 as the longest-reigning monarch, she acceded the throne in 1952 when she was 25 years old.