The council has put forward four proposals which will be discussed in their executive meeting on January 10.

A public open space currently known as Daedalus common will be renamed as ‘Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Park’.

Queen Elizabeth II in October Picture: Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images

A tree planting scheme will be carried out in Abbey Meadows in Titchfield along with a beacon lighting ceremony at Portchester Castle.

Councillor Sean Woodward, executive leader said: ‘No monarch has ever achieved a Platinum Jubilee and I think it’s something we should really recognise.

‘The Queen is very keen that trees are planted as part of her Jubilee commemoration and we’ve planted 21,000 trees.

‘I did a consult on Facebook a couple of months ago saying Platinum Jubilee Park or something like that and a few people came back saying we really think the Queen's name should be in it.’

Like The Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the first week in June will have a celebratory weekend.

To mark this occasion there will be an extended four-day bank holiday weekend between Thursday 2 to Sunday 5.

Street parties will take place on June 5 as part of the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’ to encourage community celebrations.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a scheme that invites people from all across the country to plant trees.

This will be done during the official planting season between October to March to create a lasting legacy that will benefit future generations.