The charity supports and empowers volunteers and community groups to help people make lifelong connections as well as ensuring health and wellbeing across the city.

The Community First Christmas dinner in Fareham in 2021

For 12 years, the charity has rallied together to help vulnerable people at Christmas and this year is no different as they collect donations and funds to be able to put on a Fareham Christmas bonanza.

The dinner will take place on December 25 at St John’s Church, Fareham, between 12pm and 3pm.

There will be 40 volunteers giving a helping hand on the day and there is currently space for up to 70 people to join the team for their Christmas dinner.

They are also seeking gloves, scarves, hats and blankets to ensure that everyone is kept warm during the event. Donations can be taken to Community First, 163 West Street, Fareham, PO16 0EF until 15 December between the hours of 10am and 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

