Portsmouth City Council open nominations for the Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023
Get voting for the unsung heroes of the classroom as the annual Teacher Portsmouth Awards as nominations open for 2023.
Families in Portsmouth can now start nominating heroes of the classroom of a local school or college as the nominations open for the Teach Portsmouth Awards 2023.
The awards, which will take place on June 29, 2023, seek to give special recognition to teachers that go above and beyond for their students to ensure that they receive the best education possible.
Teachers have had to work tirelessly through the two years of the pandemic, and they are now having to deal with aiding their students and their families through the cost of living crisis.
Local families can nominate teachers and support staff in the people’s choice category and the awards is a way for the Portsmouth City Council to showcase some of the best practice and support amongst the education sector in the city.
Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘It’s been a tough few years for schools, staying open during the pandemic and now doing so much to help during the cost of living crisis, so having an evening of celebration is needed now more than ever.
‘Teach Portsmouth Awards have become a favourite date for the education community, it is a chance to celebrate the achievements of individuals and groups who are the first to modestly credit their success to their wider school family.
‘The people's choice award is my favourite category however. Hearing the stories from parents, carers and grandparents about children experiencing the very best from local schools demonstrates the important role they play in the lives of Portsmouth families.’
Last year, two people won the people's choice award with the shortlisting panel describing both nominees for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Rebekah Egerton, teaching assistant at Beacon View Primary Academy and Dee Lent, learning support assistant at Cumberland Infant School, were both presented with an award as joint winners at last year's event.
Dee received her nomination after supporting a blind child that needed adjustments made to the learning materials as well as learning braille to help them learn.
Dee said: ‘I was absolutely blown away by a parent nominating me for this award. I love my job, helping children reach their potential in school. Everyone learns differently and it was important that we offer the support they needed to succeed.
‘I didn't expect to win but it was a huge surprise at the awards ceremony when I was called up on stage. It was a lovely experience and one I will cherish for years to come.’
Rebekah was recognised after adapting her methods to help a young person that founds learning particularly challenging, and she found herself being one of the only members of staff that could reach them.
She said: ‘When I was presented with the people's choice award as joint winner, I couldn't quite believe it. It is an amazing feeling to have your work recognised and celebrated.’
The deadline for the nominations is December 22. To nominate a teacher or support staff that goes above their job role, head to the website https://www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/awards and fill in an online form.