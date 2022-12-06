The awards, which will take place on June 29, 2023, seek to give special recognition to teachers that go above and beyond for their students to ensure that they receive the best education possible.

Teachers have had to work tirelessly through the two years of the pandemic, and they are now having to deal with aiding their students and their families through the cost of living crisis.

Teach Portsmouth Awards 2022 Pictured: Cllr Horton holding trophy

Cllr Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘It’s been a tough few years for schools, staying open during the pandemic and now doing so much to help during the cost of living crisis, so having an evening of celebration is needed now more than ever.

‘Teach Portsmouth Awards have become a favourite date for the education community, it is a chance to celebrate the achievements of individuals and groups who are the first to modestly credit their success to their wider school family.

‘The people's choice award is my favourite category however. Hearing the stories from parents, carers and grandparents about children experiencing the very best from local schools demonstrates the important role they play in the lives of Portsmouth families.’

From left host Shaparak Khorsandi, joint winner Rebekah Egerton and editor of The News Mark Waldron

Last year, two people won the people's choice award with the shortlisting panel describing both nominees for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Rebekah Egerton, teaching assistant at Beacon View Primary Academy and Dee Lent, learning support assistant at Cumberland Infant School, were both presented with an award as joint winners at last year's event.

Dee received her nomination after supporting a blind child that needed adjustments made to the learning materials as well as learning braille to help them learn.

Dee said: ‘I was absolutely blown away by a parent nominating me for this award. I love my job, helping children reach their potential in school. Everyone learns differently and it was important that we offer the support they needed to succeed.

The Teach Portsmouth Awards 2022, from left host Shaparak Khorsandi, joint winner Dee Lent and Mark Waldron - editor of The News

‘I didn't expect to win but it was a huge surprise at the awards ceremony when I was called up on stage. It was a lovely experience and one I will cherish for years to come.’

She said: ‘When I was presented with the people's choice award as joint winner, I couldn't quite believe it. It is an amazing feeling to have your work recognised and celebrated.’

