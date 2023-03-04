Fareham crew among 100 firefighters who spent night tackling thatched roof fire at house

Firefighters from Fareham were among the strong presence of crews who were supported by police officers and support staff on scene dealing with the blaze. Fire Control took the 999 call shortly before 10pm and quickly mobilised multiple crews to the scene, in West Wellow Road, West Wellow, near Romsey.

The thatched roof of the house was well alight, but everyone was out of the property as firefighters set to work. A total of 16 fire engines and two water carriers, plus support vehicles including the environmental protection unit, were involved with firefighters including personnel from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service working hard to prevent the fire from spreading.

Firefighters tackle thatch fire near Romsey. Pic Hants fire and rescue

Area manager Jason Avery said: ‘All crews, officers and our control team worked tremendously hard throughout the incident. I am very proud of them.’

The stop message was received at 5am, with one fire engine remaining on the scene this morning to monitor and dampen down any remaining hotspots. No one was injured but the house was badly damaged.

Fire investigators are due to return later today to try and establish a cause.

