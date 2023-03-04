From left, Flowvers band members Connor Griffiths (20), Matisse Moretti (20), Stanley Powell (20) and Henry Wood (19) at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies

Who are Flowvers?

Flowvers are a four-piece Indie/Alternative band formed in November 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are they from Portsmouth?

Most Popular

Yes, on the band's official Facebook page they say they’re from the south coast city of Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are they on Soccer AM today?

Flowvers will be performing live today on Soccer AM, from 10.30am which can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Showcase, appearing alongside celebrity guests Jill Scott and Noel Gallagher.

The band will also will showcasing their brand-new single, Comes Apart, in their live performance.

What are their greatest hits?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad