News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Flowvers: Who are they? Are the band from Portsmouth? When are they on Soccer AM today? What are their greatest hits?

A Portsmouth-based band are playing live on Soccer AM today, here’s everything you need to know.

By Elsa Waterfield
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 9:47am
From left, Flowvers band members Connor Griffiths (20), Matisse Moretti (20), Stanley Powell (20) and Henry Wood (19) at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies
From left, Flowvers band members Connor Griffiths (20), Matisse Moretti (20), Stanley Powell (20) and Henry Wood (19) at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies
From left, Flowvers band members Connor Griffiths (20), Matisse Moretti (20), Stanley Powell (20) and Henry Wood (19) at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Eleanor Davies

Who are Flowvers?

Flowvers are a four-piece Indie/Alternative band formed in November 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Are they from Portsmouth?

Most Popular

    Yes, on the band's official Facebook page they say they’re from the south coast city of Portsmouth.

    SEE ALSO: 'Dream come true' for Portsmouth band Flowvers as they perform at festival

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    When are they on Soccer AM today?

    Flowvers will be performing live today on Soccer AM, from 10.30am which can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Showcase, appearing alongside celebrity guests Jill Scott and Noel Gallagher.

    The band will also will showcasing their brand-new single, Comes Apart, in their live performance.

    What are their greatest hits?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Some of the bands most popular songs include All You Ever Do, When It Comes To It and Far Away.

    PortsmouthFacebookNoel Gallagher