Flowvers: Who are they? Are the band from Portsmouth? When are they on Soccer AM today? What are their greatest hits?
A Portsmouth-based band are playing live on Soccer AM today, here’s everything you need to know.
Who are Flowvers?
Flowvers are a four-piece Indie/Alternative band formed in November 2016.
Are they from Portsmouth?
Yes, on the band's official Facebook page they say they’re from the south coast city of Portsmouth.
When are they on Soccer AM today?
Flowvers will be performing live today on Soccer AM, from 10.30am which can be watched on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Showcase, appearing alongside celebrity guests Jill Scott and Noel Gallagher.
The band will also will showcasing their brand-new single, Comes Apart, in their live performance.
What are their greatest hits?
Some of the bands most popular songs include All You Ever Do, When It Comes To It and Far Away.