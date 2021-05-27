Cheque presentation to The Friday Night Charity by Lucy Tennant, left, from the National Lottery Community Fund. Pictured at the 10th Fareham Scout Hall, Highlands Rd, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240521-07)

The Friday Night Charity has been awarded £128,789, which will go towards the Fareham-based organisation’s goal of expanding and supporting more adults than ever before.

And to mark the windfall, leaders at the charity invited local dignitaries – including Fareham’s mayor, Councillor Pamela Bryant – to a special bash at their HQ at the 10th Fareham Scout Hall, in Highlands Road, where a cheque for the cash was presented by representatives from the lottery.

Lyn Davies, a trustee at The Friday Night Charity, said the group had been overwhelmed by the support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adults at The Friday Night Charity, which has received a grant from the National Lottery, show the Mayor of Fareham Cllr Pamela Bryant, right, around their garden where they are growing flowers and vegetables. Pictured at the 10th Fareham Scout Hall, Highlands Rd, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240521-09)

‘We were absolutely thrilled when we heard our application to the lottery had been successful,’ she said. ‘It enables us to push the charity forward and reach more people than ever before.

‘We have got massive plans for the future. So instead of that being five or 10 years away, it might now hopefully only be two years away.’

Started almost 11 years ago, the charity began by staging monthly disco nights on a Friday for members with learning disabilities.

It’s now expanded its operation, running on Monday and Tuesday at the Scout hall.

Luke Puddicombe at The Friday Night Charity, which has received a grant from the National Lottery, where they grow flowers and vegetables. Pictured at the 10th Fareham Scout Hall, Highlands Rd, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240521-12)

Members can tackle a range of activities from archery, cooking and arts and crafts, to gardening and music sessions.

The lottery cash will be used to pay for two new staff members – an activities co-ordinator and partnership co-ordinator – for two years.

It’s hoped the charity will be able to open a ‘one-stop shop’ on a Wednesday, providing carers and members with support with council services, writing wills and legal advice.

Lyn added the ultimate goal was to create a network of organisations supporting adults with learning disabilities.

She said: ‘We want to try and get more people helping adults with learning disabilities because right now there is a real lack of services for them.

‘I’ve been gobsmacked by how little support there is. There are plenty of organisations helping people with physical disabilities but not many for those with learning disabilities.

‘We have 100 members on our books but we know there are over 4,000 people in the Fareham area alone that have learning disabilities.’

As well as expanding the charity’s work, Lyn is also keen for more people to join as volunteers or trustees. For more details, see FNCharity.com or search ‘The Friday Night Charity’ on Facebook.