Fareham-based IT company Matrix has been the first to offer support to heroic Hampshire soldier, Brian Wood, who is set to run 250k across the Sahara Desert in April for, when temperatures will top 50C, in the Marathon des Sables for a military charity.

It will be the third and final long-distance challenge for former Colour Sergeant and Military Cross recipient Brian, from Bordon, who ran 25 marathons in 25 days in November 2021 and last autumn ran 35 marathons in 35 days – including four on the Falkland Islands.

42-year-old Brian has raised more than £172,000 for Walking with the Wounded (WWTW), a charity helping veterans who have been mentally or physically wounded get back on their feet, but wants to make one final contribution to hit £250,000.

Hampshire soldier Brian Wood and managing director of Fareham-based IT company Matrix, Nic Croni.

‘The fact is that the conditions are so extreme and inhospitable that only 47 per cent of the 1,000 runners actually complete the seven-day course across the endless sand dunes, mountains and white-hot salt plains,’ said the married dad-of-two. ‘And as if that wasn’t enough you have to carry what you need to survive on your back, which probably weighs about 10kg, so it’s absolutely vital I have the proper preparation. ‘At the moment I’m running up to 18 miles a day and will be enduring sessions in a heat chamber in Farnham to mirror the conditions I’ll be facing.’

Matrix has volunteered to support Brian who has confirmed his place in the gruelling ultramarathon in southern Morocco. However Brian is appealing for more support to enable him to arrive in Africa two weeks before the race starts on April 23, to help him acclimatise.

Nic Cronin, managing director of Matrix, got to know Brian through their love of Portsmouth FC and the pair formed a firm friendship. He said: ‘Brian has done the most incredible job and supporting him for this race is a privilege. Rest assured we’ll be tracking his every mile at our headquarters in Fareham. I would urge other local companies to also help if they possibly can.’