Around 100 runners joined forces to take part in a food bank run from Fareham Leisure Centre to Waypoint hub in Park Gate and back again.

The dedicated joggers dropped off rucksacks full of food to help those feeling the pinch amid the spiralling cost of living.

Three cars were filled full of goods as the community rallied for those less fortunate than themselves in an ‘emotional’ evening of solidarity.

Organiser Sarah Donaghy, welfare officer of Fareham Running Club, said: 'There is so much need for so many families and pensioners. Runners really stepped up to the mark.

Organiser Sarah Donaghy, welfare officer of Fareham Running Club, said: ‘There is so much need for so many families and pensioners. Runners really stepped up to the mark.

‘It was amazing. Everyone was really touched by being able to provide so much but also hearing the stories.

‘(The hub) was overwhelmed with the response because you get a lot of donations in October and at Christmas but in February not as much is donated but the need is just as great.

'The hub is also providing vouchers for gas and electricity as well and they offer meal deals and teach families how to cook.'

‘The hub is also providing vouchers for gas and electricity as well and they offer meal deals and teach families how to cook.’

Waypoint Hub began in March 2020 as a way of supporting the community during the Covid pandemic by initially providing three essential services of food parcels, a help service and boredom packs.

As the first lockdown ended the hub set up a food bank and now runs a free food parcel service and a ‘more for less scheme’ where for a £5 donation at least £15 worth of items can be selected.

Claire Johnson, of the hub, said: ‘We rely totally on the generosity of our community through donations of food items and finances to help us provide these services.

‘Without groups like Fareham Running Club we wouldn't be able to support everyone in need.’

And runners were pleased to do their bit to help.

Rach Hughes said: ‘A real example of many people bringing something small can make a huge difference .’

Ben Jarvis said: ‘An amazing event I’ve always seen from afar and wanted to be there. This year I was able to be part of it.

‘An emotional time being able to make a real difference from doing something I do every day…running.’

Amanda Talbert added: ‘It really brought home how important the food bank is to so many people.’

It was an especially poignant moment for organiser Sarah having lost her baby daughter Katie-Louise after she was stillborn in January.

‘Helping with the food bank was a good distraction for us. We were so humbled by what the community did by helping us,’ she said.

‘People would do nice things. They were so kind. It’s definitely inspired me to help others after what happened to us.’

