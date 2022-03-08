Volunteers for the Jacobs Well Care Centre have filled three vans and an artic lorry full of essential supplies to send to Eastern Europe.

The expedition left this morning, with a 1,200 mile trip to Baia Mare, Romania, ahead of them.

Stuart Pottinger, co-founder of the charity, said the response to their call-out on Sunday has been amazing.

The team from Jacobs Well Care Centre in the convoy with items to be delivered to the Romanian border with Ukraine. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He told The News: ‘It has come in from everywhere, it’s all day long.

‘People just keep on giving, and it has overwhelmed us.

‘We’ve prepared as much as we can, because we don’t know what is going to happen on the other end, but we’re confident it will go well.

Volunteers loading goods into the artic lorry. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘We’ve stepped up to the challenge and are getting through it.’

The 73-year-old described the stream of donations ‘like a train’.

He is planning to organise another expedition if this one is successful.

Jacobs Well Care Centre has been a registered charity in Romania for 30 years.

Teagan Pottinger, 13, showing the scale of donations at Jacobs Well Care Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

With his contact needing assistance, and less aid going to the Ukrainian-Romanian border, Mr Pottinger answered the call.

He said: ‘A contact right on the border with Ukraine is desperate for our help, so we knew it was the right place to go.

‘We’ve always prided ourselves that we will sort, pack, and load everything ourselves, then unload everything where the people of Gosport think it’s going.’

The convoy will drive from Gosport to Folkestone, before using the euro tunnel to head Baia Mare, 500 miles west of Kyiv.

The artic lorry arrived in Gosport this morning, and is a major part of the expedition to the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Picture: Freddie Webb.

All the vehicles are loaded with medical kits, warm clothing, sleeping bags, food, and other essentials.

Over £4,500 has been raised to fuel the journey.

Lorraine Pottinger, managing director at Jacobs Well Care Centre, said residents have done more than enough to help.

She said: ‘Both our warehouses are overrun with supplies, and we’ve been given another space to put the items in.

‘I just think people are absolutely amazing.

‘They give the little that they have, and it has just been overwhelming.’

Even while the lorry was loaded, residents were still dropping off donations.

People and businesses across Portsmouth and Gosport have offered their services.

A team of 30 volunteers made the convoy happen, including Jim Gildea, a local trauma cleaner who cleared coronavirus-infected GP surgeries and hospitals in 2020.

The Total Trauma Cleaning owner is driving one of the vans to Romania, as well as decontaminating aid and offering his equipment to the cause.

He told The News: ‘They were short on hands, so I said straight away that I’ll drive one of the vans.

‘It’s just in an amazing cause, and it’s brilliant to be in the position to have brand new vehicles, to run my own business, and have the time and finances to get involved.

‘I’m glad to lend a hand.’

Another volunteer travelling to Romania is travel agent Carla Hodgson.

With her career background, and her husband, Jim Hodgson, owning a family removal business which organises pan-European trips, she wanted to physically offer help to Ukraine.

The Fareham resident said: ‘I could not concentrate at work, it’s all I could think of.

‘Of course we can donate, but I thought that we had the skills and the expertise to help a lot more.

‘I’ve never felt so motivated to do something in my whole life, and this mission is a great thing to be a part of.’

