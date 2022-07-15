A weekend of free activities is planned for leisure centres across Fareham.

Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre are offering free open day events for the local community on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July.

Everyone Active, in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, is running events over the two days from 10am and 4pm, with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Fareham Leisure Centre will have inflatables, sol skate, nerf wars, temple martial arts, main pool inflatable and splash pad, top rock climbing, bizzie beavers, free FORTIS classes, gym challenges and face painting.

Some free activities need to be booked in advance.

Holly Hill Leisure Centre will be putting on free gym access, a range of classes, gym challenges, free public swimming and Kyudokan Martial Arts Karate. Families will also be able to enjoy free inflatable sessions, soft play and face painting.

Ryan Grant, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: ‘We are excited to open up both Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre to the local community. It is a great way to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and enables us to connect with new people who aren’t members at our sites.

Fareham Borough Council leisure lead Councillor Sue Walker added: ‘We are hugely proud of our leisure centres and Everyone Active have done an amazing job organising this two-day extravaganza of events completely free to residents.’