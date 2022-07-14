Elin Martin, aged 18, died after being struck by a bus as she crossed St George’s Road at the Park Road junction during a night out around 10.30pm on Saturday, January 29.

Now an inquest at Portsmouth Coroners’ Court has ruled that the teenager died from her injuries sustained in the road traffic accident.

Drawing on evidence from forensic reports and CCTV footage, coroner Jason Pegg concluded that Elin started to run across the road to catch up with some friends, around 16 seconds after the pedestrian lights had turned red.

'Life and soul of the party' Elin Martin. Picture: Holly Gladding

The driver of the Stagecoach bus that struck Elin was found to be at no fault in the incident.

Elin’s mother said she the family was still coming to terms with losing her ‘beautiful, fun, and clever’ daughter, who aspired to study medicine and become a doctor. Speaking during the inquest, she said: ‘She was expected to get A*s all the way. She liked dancing - she was just lovely.

‘She was happy she had just finished working she done an extra shift at the chip shop. She had lots of friends.

‘She was just happy and excited to be going out.’

Elin had been celebrating a friend’s birthday with a group of more than a dozen other teenagers, who had planned to travel from Gosport to the Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk.

Bus driver David Ward, who has been a bus driver for more than four years, said he had ‘accelerated gently’ from a green light, travelling southbound on St George’s Road and reaching a speed of 14mph when Elin darted in front of his vehicle.

In a written statement read out by the coroner, David said: ‘All of a sudden a female ran into the crossing.

‘I immediately braked as soon as I saw her.

‘I applied the brakes as hard as I physically could.’

Elin had spent part of the evening drinking alcohol with her friends, which is likely to have had an impact on her situational awareness in the moments leading up to her death, according to coroner Jason Pegg.

He said: ‘She was enjoying a night out like many young people do.

‘This is a desperately tragic case.’

Addressing the family, he added: ‘You have my genuine and sincere condolences. She was only 18, a beautiful and clever daughter and sister.’

The tragic accident shocked the city earlier this year, with residents across Portsmouth expressing their deepest sympathy with the young woman’s friends and family, who laid more than 80 floral tributes at the site of the incident.

In May, a day of fundraising in honour of Elin’s memory raised more than £2,300 for Lepra, leprosy charity supported by the Gosport teenager.

Close friend Holly Gladding, who organised the event at The Village Home pub in Alverstoke, said: ‘I think in general everyone really misses her.