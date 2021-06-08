Simon Tier, pictured front, is organising the fourth annual Brain Tumour Research Randonnee

Simon Tier, from Fareham, is organising the fourth annual Brain Tumour Research Randonnee which will take place around the Isle of Wight on Sunday, July 18.

The 53-year-old has raised more than £40,000 for the charity after losing four friends to the disease in five years.

Simon, who organised the first Randonnee in 2017, said: ‘It’s not until someone close to you is diagnosed with a brain tumour that you realise what a devastating and indiscriminate disease this is. It is awful.

Simon Tier on his bike

‘I had no idea that brain tumours killed more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

‘After learning that historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease, I was determined to do what I could to help make a difference.’

The Randonnee will see cyclists ride a 68-mile route, climbing 4,000ft and taking in multiple beauty spots around the Isle of Wight.

Riders looking for a tougher challenge can sign up to the Ultra, which circles the island clockwise and anticlockwise, and people taking on their first distance challenge can embark on a new, shorter route.

Simon added: ‘We’re really looking forward to getting back out there for another day of fantastic fundraising. I hope lots of people will be inspired to put on their helmets to help raise vital funds and awareness to help find a cure.’

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK, and campaigns for the government and larger cancer charities to invest more into brain tumour research.

Melanie Tiley, charity community development manager, said: ‘Simon has been a fantastic supporter of the charity for a number of years now and we are very grateful for his dedicated commitment to our cause.

‘We wish all the cyclists taking part the best for their challenge and hope that lots of people will get involved and help raise funds to support us in our mission to find a cure for this devastating disease.’

The registration fee is £25 and a sponsorship target of £100 is suggested, with a free jersey for those raising more than £200. Visit britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/237240 for more.

