A pair of petrolheads from Hampshire embarked on an epic journey to find Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics - and reunite him with his old Cadillac.

Sam Hard with his friend, Adam C in Paris Picture: Sam Hard | Sam Hard

YouTube star Sam Hard and garage owner Jacob Saunders, from Southampton, have been on the search for Snoop Dog whilst driving an old Cadillac once used by the US rapper. Snoop Dogg has been a popular feature of this year’s Olympics after carrying the Olympic torch through Paris and has been spotted at a number of the events.

Sam, also the owner at Segensworth Motor Company, was already in the process of restoring the car - abandoned in a field in London - for his Hard Up Garage YouTube channel. But when he found out Snoop Dogg was going to be in Paris for the Olympics he and Jacob scrambled to get the job done in time for their Paris search.

Snoop Dogg cheering on fellow American Simone Biles in the gymnastics | Getty Images

The hopeful pair brought with them some "Lost Dogg" signs as well as a life-size cardboard cutouts of the rapper if all else failed.

The content creator has been documenting the entire process for his YouTube channel - watch the video embedded in this story to find out more from Sam in his own words - including scenes from their search.

The pair turned out to be quite an attraction in themselves and were given permission to drive around the Arc de Triomphe and well as attracting a lot of attention from the local police.

Sam has asked The News not to give away if he met Snoop Dogg, so to watch the videos of the pair’s journey visit the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel or click here.