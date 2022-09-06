Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to leave Portsmouth on Wednesday morning, according to the Queen’s Harbour Master.
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is to stand in for its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales during diplomatic visits and military exercises off the US coast after the HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight last week.
The £3 billion aircraft carrier is due to sail from the harbour at around 9.30am.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth storm: Readers share their best pictures of thunder and lightning as forecasts predict more on the way
-
2
Tumble dryer left on overnight thought to be cause of fire that led to family fleeing Gosport house
-
3
Dangerously out of control dog that attacked another pooch by Southsea Common put on behaviour contract as owner punished
-
4
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departure date from Portsmouth confirmed
-
5
Over £5,500 cash seized and 200 bags of cannabis from Southsea address as men arrested - one of whom is suspected of importing drugs
It comes after HMS Prince of Wales encountered a mechanical fault with its starboard shaft shortly after sailing from the city on August 27, resulting in the carrier limping back to the city this Saturday past.
Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, director of Force Generation, who is responsible for making sure Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, confirmed last Friday that HMS Queen Elizabeth would take on some of HMS Prince of Wales tasks.
He said: ‘The good news is that our other aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, will depart Portsmouth...to undertake elements of Prince of Wales’ programme in the United States.
‘She’ll then return to Europe to continue our autumn programme of exercises and operations.
‘As for Prince of Wales, we’ll repair her, get her back on operations protecting the nation and our allies as soon as possible.’