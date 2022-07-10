Suella Braverman arriving in Downing Street. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A candidate needs the backing of eight Conservative MPs to put themselves forward as a candidate in the leadership race.

It comes as Ms Braverman, who has been the MP for Fareham since 2015, begins to lay out her case for why she should become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Writing in The Express, the MP, who remains as attorney general, said: ‘I’m not offering easy solutions. I won’t promise everything to everyone. But I will offer a firm vision and rapid, relentless decision-making in order to get us through this crisis.’

Meanwhile in a video posted to her social media accounts, Ms Braverman called for a renewed focus on safeguarding Brexit, as well measures to tackle inflation.

These would include ‘rapid’ tax cuts and a suspension of the UK’s current aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The leadership candidate also called for the UK to no longer be beholden to the European European Convention on Human Rights.

The country also needs a ‘firm’ stance on illegal immigration and on identity politics, according to Ms Braverman.