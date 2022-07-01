The Queen's Baton Relay will be visiting attractions across Portsmouth as part of the international relay to open the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Fareham philanthropist Kerry Snuggs, who founded the food bank and support group Acts of Kindness in 2014, will be taking part in the relay – after being told that her nomination had not been successful at first.

The 43-year-old said: ‘A lady who I don’t think I have met nominated me. Initially I got a message saying you haven’t got through – but then I got a surprise email saying I had. I was like ‘wow’ – it was a completed surprise.

‘You don’t realise the impact you have on people.

‘I’m totally humbled.’

The former police officer won’t be alone as she carries the baton – as she will be joined by her PTSD service dog, Bert, who will be retiring after the race.

Kerry said: ‘He’s retiring and it will be his last big duty. He’s been my PTSD service dog for three years.

‘We will be carrying the baton for all the veterans who are survivors of PTSD, it’s for those who are suffering, and the community work we do for those who are suffering.’

Acts of Kindness handed out more than 8,000 food parcels to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning Kerry a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year.

Kerry said the charity has been seen a ‘significant’ rise in need once again as people contend with the cost of living crisis.

She said: ‘The numbers are rising. We are feeding about 250 people a week. A few months ago, we were feeding 150. People are really struggling.’

Acts of Kindness is hoping to launch a youth ambassador programme to encourage young people to give back to their community, with the aim to begin the scheme in October.