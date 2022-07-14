Wood-fired sourdough pizza makers, Three Joes is celebrating the 5th birthday of their Fareham restaurant in West Street on Thursday July 21,

The restaurant will running the 5p deal on its most popular wood-fired Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomato sauce, Glastonbury mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh basil.

A total of 50 pizzas will be sold at the massively reduced price from 11.30am.

Three Joes, Fareham.

Three Joes general manager Olivia Dawkins said: ‘We are thrilled to celebrate our 5th birthday by treating the people who have shown us such great support over the last five years: our lovely loyal customers.’

Three Joes is an independent group of pizza restaurants, which serves sourdough pizzas, craft beers, cocktails and milkshakes.