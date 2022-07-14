Molly Douch, 16, arrived with her brother Mark to an outpouring of support, including from friends at her musical theatre group, after her family claim she ‘wasn’t allowed’ to go to her prom at St Edmund’s Catholic School following ‘poor absence’ due to her battle with Crohn’s disease.

The condition, with which Molly was diagnosed in March 2021, leaves the former pupil with inflammation of the gut and bowels causing stomach cramps and fatigue, so full days at school were often too demanding.

In the space of about five weeks, Molly’s parents rallied together a private prom with at the Good Companion pub at Eastern Road thanks to help from the landlord, who went ‘above and beyond’ to make sure Molly could still have the prom she’s dreamt of since her big sister went to prom 10 years ago.

Molly Douch (16) from Milton, was told she could not attend her school prom at St Edmund's Catholic School down to her poor attendance as she has a chronic condition, Crohn’s disease. Molly's family and friends threw her a surprise prom at The Good Companion Pub in Portsmouth on Thursday, July 7. Picture: Sarah Standing (070722-1321)

Customers to the pub helped raise £600 to fund the majority of the event, which was held on the same night as St Edmund’s.

It comes after pub staff made the decision that as a ‘community pub’ they wanted to do what they could to support her while raising awareness of Crohn’s disease.

Decked out in purple decorations, an awards plaque and a presentation slideshow of Molly’s memories up until 16, Molly, who was initially told she’d be ushered to a photoshoot at The Hotwalls in her prom dress, says the surprise was ‘magical’ as she didn’t expect it.

‘I’m really confused, but happy confused,’ said the Groundlings musical theatre student.

‘I was going to have a photoshoot before I arrived at the Hotwalls so we started heading down there and when we turned I was really confused.

‘I was thinking we were going home and eating pizza and watching some Disney movies but that’s not what happened at all.

‘I’m really happy. It’s really nice.’

About 40 guests attended Molly’s prom, which was held at a private function room at the pub’s premises.

While Molly’s mum, Claire, was at the venue following the news her daughter had missed out on a ticket to prom, her upset caused her to ask Scott Donnelly, the pub landlord, if she could hire out a part of the pub for a surprise prom.

She explained: ‘I was in the bar thinking, this is not fair, this is celebrating her education.

‘I’ve got to make it up to her somehow.’

On not getting an invite to prom, Molly said: ‘I felt screwed over. It’s not my fault and I feel bad enough with this condition as it is.’

Molly receives treatment for Crohn’s every six weeks for an infusion treatment through a drip.

‘The medications wipe out her immunity and make her skin super sensitive to the sun,’ explained Claire.

‘She did an abseil [in May] which was an amazing thing to do.’

The pub landlord Scott added: ‘We’re helping someone in our community to raise awareness of Chron’s disease.’

Despite attempts to contact St Edmund’s School, staff have not commented on the circumstances on Molly having not been invited to her school prom.

