Officers report residents complaining about large car meets, as well as associated car races and dangerous driving across the borough from Fareham town centre to Titchfield.

Officers from Fareham, alongside the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, ‘disrupted’ groups at ‘various locations’ across the area over the weekend, according to police.

Posting on social media, an officer from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The final part of this pre-planned operation was dedicated to the Vehicle related ASB issues, which have been an emerging across Fareham, Segensworth, Titchfield and Whiteley.

‘You have made us aware of these large car ‘meets’, and the problems which are caused as a result, namely Car races, dangerous driving etc.