Fareham police remind public to report missing persons immediately after officers locate missing autistic boy, aged five

POLICE in Fareham have located a young boy on the autistic spectrum who went missing over the weekend.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:57 am
Police have located a young boy who went missing in Fareham.
Police have located a young boy who went missing in Fareham.

The boy, aged five, was found around 8.30pm on Sunday after being reported missing earlier that evening.

A missing person report was made 45 minutes after the boy was found to be missing, according to a post on the Fareham Police Facebook page.

Read More

Read More
Leigh Park murder investigation: Pictures show tent set up as part of probe into...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A police spokesman writing on the page said: ‘Just as a reminder, there is no need to wait to call police to report someone missing.

‘Call us on 101 or 999 – depending on how concerned you are about the missing person - and our call takers/control room colleagues will assess the report and allocate the most appropriate resources.

‘We'd much rather turn up and find a child hiding under the bed than the worst case scenario.

‘All involved have learned this lesson after today and the boy is safe and well.’

PoliceFarehamFacebook