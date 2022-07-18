The boy, aged five, was found around 8.30pm on Sunday after being reported missing earlier that evening.
A missing person report was made 45 minutes after the boy was found to be missing, according to a post on the Fareham Police Facebook page.
A police spokesman writing on the page said: ‘Just as a reminder, there is no need to wait to call police to report someone missing.
‘Call us on 101 or 999 – depending on how concerned you are about the missing person - and our call takers/control room colleagues will assess the report and allocate the most appropriate resources.
‘We'd much rather turn up and find a child hiding under the bed than the worst case scenario.
‘All involved have learned this lesson after today and the boy is safe and well.’