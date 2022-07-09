The officers worked with staff from the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service to make the recovery after they were passed information that stolen vehicles were being stored in a container in the Fareham area.

A police spokesman said officers were ‘very pleased’ to recover three stolen vehicles, with a combined value of around £200,000, with the investigation into their theft ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Fareham have uncovered £200,000 worth of stolen vehicles that were due to be sent overseas.

The spokesman added: ‘If you have any information about where stolen vehicles are being stored, or suspect that a person or location is involved, please let us know.

‘Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.