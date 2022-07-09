The officers worked with staff from the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service to make the recovery after they were passed information that stolen vehicles were being stored in a container in the Fareham area.
A police spokesman said officers were ‘very pleased’ to recover three stolen vehicles, with a combined value of around £200,000, with the investigation into their theft ongoing.
The spokesman added: ‘If you have any information about where stolen vehicles are being stored, or suspect that a person or location is involved, please let us know.
‘Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.’
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.
Suspicious activity or information about a crime can be passed to the police by calling 101 or by visiting hampshire.police.uk/ro/report.