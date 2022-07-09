Fareham police uncover £200,000 worth of stolen vehicles in a container destined for overseas

POLICE in Fareham have uncovered stolen vehicles worth more than £200,000 in a contained that was to be shipped out of the UK.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 5:09 pm

The officers worked with staff from the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service to make the recovery after they were passed information that stolen vehicles were being stored in a container in the Fareham area.

A police spokesman said officers were ‘very pleased’ to recover three stolen vehicles, with a combined value of around £200,000, with the investigation into their theft ongoing.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth and Hampshire weather: 'Wall-to-wall sunshine' predicted with heat wa...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police in Fareham have uncovered £200,000 worth of stolen vehicles that were due to be sent overseas.

The spokesman added: ‘If you have any information about where stolen vehicles are being stored, or suspect that a person or location is involved, please let us know.

‘Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

Suspicious activity or information about a crime can be passed to the police by calling 101 or by visiting hampshire.police.uk/ro/report.