Portsmouth saw temperatures as high as 27 degrees on Saturday – and the warm weather is expected to last until the end of next weekend.

The weather in the city will dip to 23 degrees tomorrow, before rising to 26 degrees from Monday to Wednesday.

Some cloudy spells are expected from Wednesday to Sunday, July 17, – but high temperatures are set to remain hovering around the 25 degree mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth residents and visitors have been enjoying the hot weather on Southsea seafront. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090722-16)

Last Friday saw parts of the country hotter than Los Angeles and Santorini – and the heatwave will continue into next week.

Temperatures are set to soar above 32 in London on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said a brief spell of light cloud on Saturday across most parts of the UK would break up over the course of the weekend.

The forecaster added: ‘During the course of the overnight period and into Sunday we’re likely to see cloud breaking up readily across England tomorrow, with temperatures up a notch on what we will see over the course of Saturday.

‘There’s a headline maximum of around 29C over the course of Sunday in London and the South East.

‘We should see pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine across the bulk of England and Wales and a good portion of Scotland. A lot of clear sky tomorrow for many of us.’

Those looking to get away can expect high temperatures of 28 degrees around the beaches of West Wittering – but authorities have warned that the closest car parks are fully booked.

Brighton will see highs of 22 degrees tomorrow, before rising to highs of 24 degrees from Monday to Thursday.

A heat-health alert has been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows, check fridges are working properly, and that medicine is correctly stored.