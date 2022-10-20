Passers-by have spotted the new decorative piece adorning a post box in Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham.

Located on the corner with Highlands Road, the post box sits just outside the Co-Op.

The post box in Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham. Picture: Yen Milne

The knitted artwork has a green-faced witch on the top, sitting next to a black cat with a red collar.

A scattering of pumpkins lie to their side, with black thread looped around the base.

Although it is not known who created the piece, it has certainly garnered attention.

Yen Milne, who discovered that the topped had been put up, said: ‘I took this photo on my way to work early this morning.

‘The Halloween topper on the post box is in the front of the Co-Op – but I haven’t seen any others like it in my area.’

The News is keen to find out whoever is behind this topper.