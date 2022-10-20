Ms Mordaunt’s campaign Twitter account – which has laid dormant since the election of Liz Truss – has sprung back into life following the latter’s resignation outside 10 Downing Street today.

The Portsmouth North MP was previously in the running for Westminster’s top job, but put her support behind Ms Truss once she was eliminated.

However, the opinions of Conservative members seemed to suggest she would have won, had she reached the final two.

Posting on Twitter, the @pennymordauntpm account said: ‘This is make or break time.

‘We need to get our act together, deliver for the country and win the next general election.

‘#PM4PM.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Penny Mordaunt at Queens Hotel, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

For her loyalty to Ms Truss during her leadership campaign, the Portsmouth North MP was appointed to the role of leader of the House of Commons.