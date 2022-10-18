Fareham PR company win gold and silver awards at ceremony
A Fareham public relations company is over the moon after picking up silver and gold awards.
Briscoe PR, has seen a team with happy faces after receiving a silver and gold award from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations for its event campaigning as part of the annual PRide awards.
Briscoe PR was awarded gold in the ‘Best event’ for the team’s work to promote and produce content for the Hampshire Street Food Awards’ ‘Big Eat’ festival.
The Hampshire Street Food Awards’ ‘Big Eat’ festival was the first of its kind as people came together to celebrate food vendors and the event saw more than 8,000 people attend the Royal Victoria Country Park.
The press company received recognition for their ability to secure press coverage in the build-up to the event, as well as their social media campaigning which helped attract people to attend and support small and independent vending businesses.
Kevin Briscoe, Briscoe PR managing director, said: ‘It feels fantastic to be recognised for the work we do and what we can achieve as an agency. In both of these campaigns we succeeded in significantly exceeding our clients’ expectations and ensuring that both of these significant events were incredibly successful.’
Not only did the team pick up the gold award, but it also came home with a silver award in the ‘Low Budget Campaign’ category as they helped get coverage for Healthy Pet Store’s ‘Doggy Tea Party’ event, which was a celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee.
The street party bought people and pooches together from across the region to indulge in tea and treats.
Jeremy Gaskin, ‘Big Eat’ founder, said: ‘Briscoe PR directly contributed to the success of the ‘Big Eat’ by providing great social media engagement and media coverage in advance of the event. I am so glad the CIPR recognised this dedication with the award.’
Deborah Burrows, managing director of Healthy Pet Store, said: ‘Thank you so much Briscoe PR for your enthusiasm and commitment to making the 'Doggy Tea party' such a success. Brilliant social media management and media coverage on the day meant the event was a great triumph.’