Kevin Briscoe, Deborah Burrows, Jeremy Gaskin.

Briscoe PR was awarded gold in the ‘Best event’ for the team’s work to promote and produce content for the Hampshire Street Food Awards’ ‘Big Eat’ festival.

The Hampshire Street Food Awards’ ‘Big Eat’ festival was the first of its kind as people came together to celebrate food vendors and the event saw more than 8,000 people attend the Royal Victoria Country Park.

Briscoe Pr have been awarded with the gold and silver awards from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations

The press company received recognition for their ability to secure press coverage in the build-up to the event, as well as their social media campaigning which helped attract people to attend and support small and independent vending businesses.

Kevin Briscoe, Briscoe PR managing director, said: ‘It feels fantastic to be recognised for the work we do and what we can achieve as an agency. In both of these campaigns we succeeded in significantly exceeding our clients’ expectations and ensuring that both of these significant events were incredibly successful.’

The street party bought people and pooches together from across the region to indulge in tea and treats.

Jeremy Gaskin, ‘Big Eat’ founder, said: ‘Briscoe PR directly contributed to the success of the ‘Big Eat’ by providing great social media engagement and media coverage in advance of the event. I am so glad the CIPR recognised this dedication with the award.’