Following requests from Rotary Clubs for festive shoeboxes to be made up for disadvantaged and displaced children from Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro and Romania, the Rotary Club of Fareham has received an outpouring of support from the local community, receiving a total of 243 ‘lovingly prepared’ shoeboxes. Supporters of all ages got stuck in with the effort to bring seasonal smiles to children overseas, with some as young as four donating the goods, including a group of Rainbow Guides from Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent who put together 125 boxes

Pam Marsden, President of the Fareham Rotary Club, said: ‘It’s been quite amazing quite frankly, when you think of parents during a recession being able to put together all that content. The girls related to the fact that it could be a child of their own age, who otherwise wouldn't get a single present. They also heard that some of them would be Ukrainians who not only won’t have gifts this Christmas but have lost their homes. For them it really hit home which is why we got the positive response we did.’

Terry Dowland and Bob Mussellwhite load shoeboxes to be shipped overseas at the Rotary Club of Fareham's Wheel House community building at Hill Head.

Not only this, but the club collected £510 towards transportation costs for the boxes, checking each and every box at their Wheel House beachside community building at Hill Head. Members made sure each box complied with customs requirements as well as topping them up with extra toys to ensure they were all ‘brimming’ with presents.

One Rotarian who owns the restaurant Antonio’s in Fareham, put leaflets on tables each night until the club were inundated with responses for boxes from diners, donating boxes to the appeal.

Jon Richards, International Lead for Fareham Rotary Club, added: ‘Our members are dedicated to service above self and this really proves what can be done when everyone pulls together. I am proud that our contribution will reach those in need by Christmas thanks to the efforts of all involved.’