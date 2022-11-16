Diana and Iryna Marchenko made the exhausting 40 hour journey from Ukraine to Poland and then onto Portsmouth via Luton, but during their trip their coach was impounded on the Ukraine Poland boarder where they had to pay £100 for a 15 minute taxi ride to Warsaw in the early hours of the morning. They arrived in the UK on August 25 2022 and since then, they have been trying to adjust to the vast differences of English culture, language and education.

Karen said: ‘We don’t have any regrets. There have only been one or two difficulties but nothing too extreme. I would actually really miss them if they went now.’

Iryna and Diana Marchenko at the ISTD Grand Finals at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Diana, 15, has always had a passion for dancing, in particular Ballroom and Latin dancing, and when she came to live with the couple, they made it their mission to find a class that was suitable for the teen to help her integrate into society properly.

Lucia is also teaching Iryna how to teach dance classes in English as she was a dance teacher in Ukraine and wants to try and continue her profession in this country.

Left to right: Karen Fairley, Iain Fairley, Iryna Marchenko, Diana Marchenko

On November 5, Diana took part in the ISTD Grand Finals at Blackpool Winter Gardens, and she was named the winner of the finals for her age and class for the Rumba where she received a trophy for her win.