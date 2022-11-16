Ukrainian teen living in Bedhampton wins ballroom and Latin dancing competition in Blackpool
A UKRAINIAN teen who fled her home with her mum has been named winner at a ballroom and Latin dancing competition in Blackpool after settling with their Bedhampton hosts.
A kind Bedhampton couple, Iain and Karen Fairley, who became hosts for a Ukrainian mother and daughter back in the summer, have been left bursting with pride as the pair settle into their new life seamlessly.
Diana and Iryna Marchenko made the exhausting 40 hour journey from Ukraine to Poland and then onto Portsmouth via Luton, but during their trip their coach was impounded on the Ukraine Poland boarder where they had to pay £100 for a 15 minute taxi ride to Warsaw in the early hours of the morning. They arrived in the UK on August 25 2022 and since then, they have been trying to adjust to the vast differences of English culture, language and education.
Karen said: ‘We don’t have any regrets. There have only been one or two difficulties but nothing too extreme. I would actually really miss them if they went now.’
Most Popular
Diana, 15, has always had a passion for dancing, in particular Ballroom and Latin dancing, and when she came to live with the couple, they made it their mission to find a class that was suitable for the teen to help her integrate into society properly.
SEE ALSO: Care home residents at Hamble Heights have enjoyed a visit from army recruits for Remembrance Day
They came across Crown Academy of Performing Arts, which is run by Lucia Crown, who is also Ukrainian, and she offered to teach Diana free of charge until the mother and daughter found themselves more financially stable.
Lucia is also teaching Iryna how to teach dance classes in English as she was a dance teacher in Ukraine and wants to try and continue her profession in this country.
On November 5, Diana took part in the ISTD Grand Finals at Blackpool Winter Gardens, and she was named the winner of the finals for her age and class for the Rumba where she received a trophy for her win.
Diana said: ‘I was so happy and excited when I won. They called my number out but I didn’t realise until they said my name and I was crying with happiness, and the trophy is so big I can’t believe it.’