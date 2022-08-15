Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, (August 13), Bob Musselwhite and Richard Coghlan of Fareham Rotary Club set off from the Wheel House centre at Hill Head in a mission to cycle to Normandy in France.

They are taking on the Rotary Rainbow Roundabout Ride to raise funds for an inclusive playground roundabout at The Rainbow Centre in Fareham – which supports children with motor impairments like cerebral palsy through education.

The roundabout will give more pupils a chance to play and get active at the site’s playground.

Bob and Richard before they set off on their bike ride.

Bob and Richard are cycling the Sustrans 2 cycle route which takes them along the south coast to Dover, before crossing the channel to Calais.

From there, they will follow the Eurovelo 4 cycle route from the coast of Normandy to Ouistreham.

Fareham Rotary Club president, Pam Marsden, said: ‘I just know they can do it. They have been practising hard to ensure they’re in peak condition.

Bob Musselwhite and Richard Coghlan with Emma Dean from Rainbow fundraising and president Pam Marsden.

‘They have also kept their costs to a minimum to benefit The Rainbow Centre by being entirely self-sufficient.

‘They have arranged to camp each night in the gardens of fellow Rotarians along the route in England and France.

‘Our Rotary club is twinned with one in Cabourg, France, so that overnight stop might be upgraded to a bedroom rather than a garden.’

The ride is one of the club’s chosen fundraisers, having had some of their members, The Rainbow Dippers, swim from Lee-on-the-Solent to Hill Head to raise cash for the new roundabout too.