Yesterday, , guardians of children attending the holiday club at the Boundary Oak School premises in Fareham, were sent an email informing them of the closure after an unannounced Ofsted inspection found a ‘lack of child supervision’ last Wednesday.

The inspection came after the camp had reported three separate medical incidents across the year in which a child damaged a tooth, while another endured a fractured wrist and a third incident where a child went to A&E with a fracture.

The Monday-to-Friday day sessions are run by Fit for Sport, an external school holiday childcare organisation registered by Ofsted.

The school has employed the organisation for the last three years.

In the statement to pupil’s parents, the email read: ‘Unfortunately, we have had to temporarily close the camp offering at the school whilst we take the necessary further steps to improve supervision at the camp.

‘We understand that this issue has been highly disappointing for families and would like to reassure you that we are working with the relevant parties to enhance our supervision with Boundary Oak with the highest priority.’

Inspectors said there were concerns about staffing numbers, with only two teachers and three activity leaders looking after 52 children.

A Fit for Sport boss outlined the camp’s failings to parents in the Zoom forum on Tuesday.

These were; not deploying staff effectively to ensure children were adequately supervised, especially during higher-risk physical activities, and the need to implement appropriate behaviour management strategies that enable children to understand rules and boundaries.

Improved training for team members was also highlighted.

Speaking to The News, Craig Jones, Fit for Sport’s chief operating officer, said: ‘Unfortunately, Ofsted found our level of supervision at the camp wasn't sufficient at all all times.

‘They felt we were putting the children at risk so they wanted us to temporarily close to make sure we put in place improved measures in regards to staffing levels.

‘It was our level of management and deployment of staff on the day which was poor. We had to call the parents to collect [the children].

‘We're really disappointed. I take onboard [Ofsted’s] comments. Of course we want to improve.

‘We've called all the parents and liaised with the school head but ultimately it's our responsibility as a registered provider.’

Fit for Sport are to submit their action plan by the end of the month highlighting the improvements to their day care camp.

Following this, the club hope to reopen to pupils in the October half term.

A Boundary Oak School spokesman added: ‘Fit for Sport operates its holiday club separately and independently from Boundary Oak School, it rents sections of the school grounds to run its own holiday club.

‘We are aware that following an Ofsted inspection, Fit for Sport were asked to close their holiday club, however, details of the inspection are yet to be published and have not been shared with us.

‘We have a strict lettings policy in place that requires all hirers to adhere to relevant regulations in order to safeguard all those on site, therefore once these details are made available to us, we will review relevant existing contracts with the hirers.’