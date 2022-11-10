Fareham Shopping Centre launch Give a gift initiative in support of One Community
FAREHAM Shopping Centre invites shoppers to donate festive goods with the launch of their Christmas giving initiative.
Fareham Shopping Centre, on West Street, together with charity One Community, are supporting the Santa For A Senior giving campaign across the Christmas period.
The campaign titled Give A Gift is an initiative that everyone can support, however big or small. All gifts and donations are to be placed in the life-sized donation box that can be found in the Centre, located near to Café Giardino, from 15 November to 18 December.
The Centre are asking shoppers for their donations to be placed in the box unwrapped, as there is a helpful team of volunteers who will ensure that the gifts are carefully wrapped before being distributed to the recipients.
Some suggested donations include gloves, scarves, woolly, throws, slippers, jigsaws, colouring books, toiletries and any other gifts, besides alcohol or food items.
Mike Taylor, Centre Manager at Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘Fareham Shopping Centre is a big part of the local community. We offer support to many charities throughout the year, but this campaign in particular is something we know will bring lots of joy to many who find this time of year hard.’
This initiative has proven to be a success in the past and the shopping centre is sure it is bound to bring a smile to the local community this Christmas.
Hayley Hamlett, Senior Manager of Voluntary Sector Support at One Community, added: ‘Last year we saw the impact of isolation at Christmas first hand, our volunteers who delivered these gifts said the reactions they had when handing them over will stay with them forever.’