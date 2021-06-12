Fareham Shopping Centre launches ice sculpture competition for Father's Day

A competition has been launched at a shopping centre for dads to win a new watch for Father’s Day.

By David George
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:50 am
Updated Saturday, 12th June 2021, 11:06 am

In the heart of Fareham Shopping Centre stands an ice sculpture of a clock. Visitors are invited to head down to the shopping centre, visit the ice sculpture and guess how long it will take for the ice to melt.

To enter, shoppers simply need to pick up an entry form in the centre and post it in the post box on the mall between H Samuel and Card Factory

Centre manager Mike Taylor near the ice sculpture at Fareham Shopping Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The closest guess will be crowned winner and become the proud owner of a Citizen Eco Drive Watch – dubbed by the shopping centre as ‘a prize not to miss out on’.

Mike Taylor, centre manager at Fareham Shopping Centre, added: ‘We are hugely excited to celebrate Father’s Day with this unique and cool event.

‘We hope our customers enjoy guessing how long it will take the ice to melt and wish everyone the best of luck.’

The competition started at 9am on Friday, June 11, and can also be entered online.

The competition winner will receive a brand new watch. Picture: Habibur Rahman

For more information, people can go to farehamshopping.com.

Paul Mitchell and his grandson. Jenson 4 near the ice sculpture at Fareham Shopping Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman
The ice sculpture at Fareham Shopping Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Card Factory