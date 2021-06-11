Havant teenager, 14, pleads guilty in court after knife attack near Portsmouth city centre

At approximately 7.15pm an altercation occurred between two people on Dugald Drummond Street, near Greetham Street, during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs.

His injuries are not life-threatening but a 14-year-old from Havant, who has not been named as he is a minor, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, and possessing a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (053965-1)

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning, sitting as a youth court, and pleaded guilty to all three charges.

He was remanded to secure accommodation for sentencing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on July 2.

