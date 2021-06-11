Havant teenager, 14, pleads guilty in court after knife attack near Portsmouth city centre
A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to a knife attack near the city centre that left a man seriously injured.
At approximately 7.15pm an altercation occurred between two people on Dugald Drummond Street, near Greetham Street, during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs.
His injuries are not life-threatening but a 14-year-old from Havant, who has not been named as he is a minor, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery, and possessing a knife, blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning, sitting as a youth court, and pleaded guilty to all three charges.
He was remanded to secure accommodation for sentencing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on July 2.