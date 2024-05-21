Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager in the middle of an A-level exam who previously saved a man’s life leapt into action once again to save an exam invigilator who suddenly collapsed.

Charlie Holyer. Pic: Supplied

Trained first aider Charlie Holyer, 18, said he was “shocked” at the horrible turn of events on Wednesday (May 15) but acted on “instinct” to put the person in the recovery position before paramedics turned up.

Charlie, who was assisted by student Oliver Roden, then carried on with his exam unflustered at Bishop Wand School in Sunbury-on-Thames, near Twickenham in west London. Rugby player Charlie, who works part-time as a lifeguard at Holly Hill Leisure Centre in Park Gate, joined the school to play for London Irish U18 academy side which was linked to the now collapsed elite rugby team.

It is not the first time Charlie has been called into action to save someone’s life after the former Boundary Oak pupil helped save a pensioner motionless face down in July 2021 with a group of friends when on a Duke of Edinburgh walk in Queen Elizabeth Country Park trail. Charlie and the group provided first aid and helped the man regain consciousness before he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Speaking of his latest heroic deed, Charlie said: “The A-level exams can be hard enough for everyone to go through, and seeing the invigilator collapse was a shock. But thanks to my first aid training, I knew how to react.

“As a trained first aider, I feel a moral obligation to help anyone in need, regardless of the situation. It was just instinct to step in, put them in the recovery position and make sure they were okay until the paramedics arrived.”

Charlie’s dad Steve Holyer said: “A-level exams are stressful enough, but Charlie went above and beyond the call of duty. His courage and presence of mind in a situation like that make me incredibly proud as his father.”

