Mike Homer, 82, has raised more than £3,000 for the Royal British Legion by visiting 100 different club members across the country in just 100 days. Credit: Mike Homer

Mike Homer, who has been selling poppies in Fareham town centre to raise money for the Royal British Legion since 2006, embarked on the odyssey to mark the veteran support charity’s centenary on Thursday, July 1.

The grandfather-of-two, who uses a mobility scooter and wheelchair due to several health complaints, has travelled more than 1,800 miles by train to meet club reps at 120 train stations across England.

It comes after Mike and his team of volunteers’ usual takings from selling poppies were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic last year – with his fundraising dropping from an expected £40,000 to just £9,000.

Mike Homer, 82, was given a heroes welcome by Fareham's mayor and councillors has he returned to his home town train station earlier this week. Credit: Mike Homer

But now the 82-year-old can give the cause a bumper donation before this year’s Poppy Appeal, having raised more than £3,000 thanks to the exhausting challenge.

He said: ‘The challenge was very tiring, but worth it. It’s taken me six months of planning.

‘The railways helped me organise the whole thing. They bent over backwards to help me – they were absolutely brilliant.’

Mike, who served for more than a decades as an ambulance driver in what is now the army’s Royal Logistics Corps, said the Royal British Legion had helped him ‘considerably’ when it came to disability aides.

He said: ‘What the Royal British Legion have done for me in regards to my disability has been absolutely super.

‘They put in a ramp to my front door, and installed an automatic front door. And helped me get hearing aids, as I have hearing loss due to gun fire (during armed forces service).’

The Fareham resident arrived back in his home town’s train station on Wednesday night after completing his mammoth challenge, and was given a hero’s welcome by the Mayor of Fareham Pamela Bryant and several borough councillors.

Fareham Borough Council executive leader Sean Woodward said: ‘Mike is absolutely inspirational and when he took on this challenge many of us we were blown away with admiration, especially given his disability.

‘It’s a fantastic commemoration for the Royal British Legion’s centenary.’

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest charity that supports past and present member of the armed forces, with 180,000 members and 110,000 volunteers.

Mike intends to return to Fareham town centre this year for poppy appeal season, set to begin on October 28.

