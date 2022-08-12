Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Beards, 23, is the owner of Fareham’s Doggy Day Care and has been through a turbulent journey to reach the success that she has acquired.

The 23-year-old made the decision to open the day care during the pandemic at just 21 years old after having a passion for animals.

Amelia said: ‘This is what a day care should be.

Dogs at Fareham's Doggy Day Care waiting for treats.

‘I absolutely love it. I have always wanted my own day care that has always been the dream and I did think that that would be 30 or 40 years later, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

The building was refurbished, costing £30,000, meaning they can offer all types of dogs a place to play and interact in a secure environment.

Not only did they renovate the site, but they also extended into the unit next door to them which gives quieter dogs the opportunity to play and socialise without being frightened.

Left to right: Amelia and Pam Beards

The unit also has a swimming pool for dogs to have a splash about and Amelia’s mum, Pam Beards said that the swimming pool has massively helped the dogs build their confidence.

Pam said: ‘This was never in my crystal ball but we do what we do.

‘We had a lot of tears and tantrums before we decided to go for it as it is a huge challenge. We decided to just do it because we knew we would look back and think what if.’

The company currently has approximately 200 dogs on the books and they charge £29 per day, but they also offer half day sessions to clients.

Happy dog at Doggy Day Care

The dogs are cared for by 11 members of staff, all with appropriate qualifications and training, alongside first aid training.

The successful day care is now set to hold an event on August 14, where all small and toy breeds are invited for an afternoon of playing, puppucinos and attention.

The event, which begins at 11am and ends at 1pm, will be held at the Doggy Day Care at 17 Bridge Industries, Fareham.

Tickets cost £10 per household and people will leave with a dog goodie bag for their pup to enjoy.