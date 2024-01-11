Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national pub chain is under the microscope after a 13-year-old boy was left needing 15 stitches with an ambulance called to The Farmhouse in Burrfields Road on Tuesday last week around 2pm. The incident at the Hungry Horse themed pub, owned by Greene King, happened in the Wacky Warehouse.

The boy’s mum, posting on social media last week, said her son suffered a “very severe head injury” before adding: “He hit his (head) on a metal bar, 15 stitches, then they didn't even have a medical kit, just gave me a roll of blue roll.”

The Farmhouse in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (070219-8553)

A Greene King spokesperson said an internal probe was launched before adding: “Following a customer having an accident in our Wacky Warehouse, we provided immediate assistance including a medical kit and called an ambulance to attend. We’d like to reassure our customers that we have the highest health and safety standards, and that our play area is inspected by an expert contractor on a regular basis to ensure it meets the relevant safety requirements. The wellbeing of our customers is our number one priority and our thoughts and well wishes are with the customer.”

But despite Greene King’s public declaration, an investigation was launched by Portsmouth City Council. Now more than a week on from the incident, the council has confirmed officers have attended the pub as they investigate safety concerns.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Our regulatory services team are investigating this matter in line with our standard operating procedures and enforcement policy. To date they have contacted the company, visited the premises, discussed the matter with their management team and a health and safety representative and have also been in contact with the parents of the injured child. Investigations into this matter are still ongoing."

People responding to the mum’s social media post spoke of their “disgust” and recounted other accidents at the pub - including another child who hit their head on a metal bar. One said: “(The metal bars) are supposed to be well padded and that shocking injury shows that cannot have been the case.”

Another wrote: “My son was playing in the Wacky Warehouse and he managed to get glass in his foot. Poor boy couldn’t walk properly for weeks, and even had a surgery planned.”

A third posted: “if it's not closed down parents won't use it until it's been sorted. So sorry this happened, how scary and traumatic.”