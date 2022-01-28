Father and daughter are both set for a haircut in bid to raise money for The Little Princess Trust

Dotty Hiscutt, seven

Dotty Hiscutt, seven, decided to chop off her ‘Rapunzel-like’ locks after learning of the work carried out by the Little Princess Trust and resolving to make the big change, supported by father Karl Hiscutt, 38, who has decided to join his daughter in support.

The youngster, who attends Northern Parade Junior School in Hilsea, came home from school talking about cutting her hair and following a chat with mum Rio Hiscutt and ‘her own research’, resolved to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Dad Karl Hiscutt will also shave his head, and signature beard, to back Dotty in her plan to cut off around 13 inches in her first ever hair cut in aid of the youth charity, who provide wigs to sick children.

Caption: Dotty Hiscutt will cut 'rapunzel-like' hair for charity Picture: Karl Hiscutt

Dotty and Karl will be carrying out the cut at the end of February and to mark the occasion, Dotty will make the first cut to her dad’s hair, surrounded family and friends as one of seven children between her two family homes.

‘I’ve had my beard for years, I don’t think the kids have ever seen me without it,’ said Karl.

Karl runs a pool league with a group of friends based at Cosham Social Club, every Thursday and it was them who first suggested the idea that Karl join his daughter in the chop.

‘They said if you cut your hair and beard as well, we’ll all chuck in a hundred quid each,’ Karl said.

‘The way I look at it is it grows back, so if it means more money for the charity why not,’ he added.

Dotty’s initial goal was to raise £100 alongside her hair donation, but she has since received many donations as people have ‘got behind her’ in support and Rio now predicts Dotty alone will raise at least £500.

‘Everyone knows Dotty for her long hair,’ said Rio.

‘She’s a very fierce headstrong seven-year-old, once she decided she was doing it, there was no stopping her.’

I’m so proud of her I really am,’ added Rio

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: ‘Our longest wigs remain our most popular and so it is brilliant to be told that Dotty is selflessly preparing to donate such a lengthy amount of hair.’

‘Huge thanks must also go to Karl and we hope he enjoys his fresh new look after the big day,’ she added.

To donate to Dotty’s cut visit justgiving.com/fundraising/rio-hiscutt.