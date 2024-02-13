Farm at the Fort kick-started yesterday (February 12) and it will be running until the end of the week – and the event will give the whole family the opportunity to meet a range of animals including pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs and a donkey.
Children will be able to meet the animals from the Mill Cottage Farm Experience, enjoy farm-themed craft activities and free face painting. Younger visitors will also be able to explore the 19-acre Victorian fort by hunting for a fun farm trail, which will take place from February 10 to February 18. The free event has already welcomed a number of families who wanted to get involved in a fun day at the Fort without breaking the bank.
Despite it being a free event, it is advised to book in advance to avoid any disappointment. Click here for more information.