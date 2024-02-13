News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

February Half Term: Fort Nelson welcomes petting farm for half term - see 12 pictures

Fort Nelson has welcomed Gregory the goat and his friends who will have put smiles on everyone’s faces this over this half term.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:42 GMT

Farm at the Fort kick-started yesterday (February 12) and it will be running until the end of the week – and the event will give the whole family the opportunity to meet a range of animals including pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs and a donkey.

Children will be able to meet the animals from the Mill Cottage Farm Experience, enjoy farm-themed craft activities and free face painting. Younger visitors will also be able to explore the 19-acre Victorian fort by hunting for a fun farm trail, which will take place from February 10 to February 18. The free event has already welcomed a number of families who wanted to get involved in a fun day at the Fort without breaking the bank.

Despite it being a free event, it is advised to book in advance to avoid any disappointment. Click here for more information.

Here are 12 adorable pictures of the fun:

Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is Joshua Hungerford, 5, with Guinea Pig. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is Joshua Hungerford, 5, with Guinea Pig. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is Ellis Randle, 2, with a goat. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is Ellis Randle, 2, with a goat. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

Half term farm visiting Fort Nelson in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 12th February 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Victorian