February Half Term: Fort Nelson welcomes Gregory the goat and friends from mobile petting zoo
Fort Nelson will be welcoming Gregory the goat and his friends who will be visiting over February half term.
Farm at the Fort will take place from February, 12 to February 17 and families will have the opportunity to see a whole array of farm animals. The animals will include pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs and a donkey.
Children will be able to meet the animals from the Mill Cottage Farm Experience, enjoy farm-themed craft activities and free face painting. Younger visitors will also be able to explore the 19-acre Victorian fort by hunting for a fun farm trail, which will take place from February 10 to February 18.
Elizabeth Puddick, Public Engagement Manager, said: “Having a farm onsite will transport us back in time to the 1930s when Captain William Tattershall used the parade ground to house a selection of animals.
“It is a free event, but we do ask that visitors book their tickets in advance online to reserve their space. We are very excited to welcome the mobile petting farm to Fort Nelson.”