Farm at the Fort will take place from February, 12 to February 17 and families will have the opportunity to see a whole array of farm animals. The animals will include pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs and a donkey.

Children will be able to meet the animals from the Mill Cottage Farm Experience, enjoy farm-themed craft activities and free face painting. Younger visitors will also be able to explore the 19-acre Victorian fort by hunting for a fun farm trail, which will take place from February 10 to February 18.

Elizabeth Puddick, Public Engagement Manager, said: “Having a farm onsite will transport us back in time to the 1930s when Captain William Tattershall used the parade ground to house a selection of animals.