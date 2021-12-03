The Cantando Female Voice Community Choir performed a range of Christmas classics while staff at The D-Day Story museum welcomed vocalists and guests for an evening of festive fun on board LCT 7074.

The last surviving Landing Craft Tank from D-Day, the LCT became a music venue for the first time as the female choir’s voices rang out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive fun on board LCT 7074 as the Cantando Female Voice Community Choir sang. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ross Fairbrother, general manager, said: ‘This is the first major event held on the landing craft - quite a unique event space. It’s exciting.

‘The more different audiences we can engage with, the better.’

Felicity Wood, public participation officer, said: ‘It’s absolutely made for performances - you’ve got this open space and the lights will add to the festive air.’

Attendees looked around the museum and explored the collection before getting in the Christmas spirit by listening to festive music, followed by mulled wine and mince pies back in the warmth of The D-Day story.

The choir performs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The historic surroundings of the real WWII ship were lit up with rows of tealights to add to the festive ambiance.

Around 50 people - including 30 choir members decked out in black with matching magenta pink scarves - took part in the event.

Staff member Jessica Watt organised the event after coming up with the idea to host a concert on the landing craft.

SEE ALSO: Fareham care home residents banned from keeping a car in case they drive to New Forest

It is the first time the LCT has hosted a music event outside The D-Day Story. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jessica, who took up her role as event intern at The D-Day Story in August, said: ‘There have been a fair few challenges - it’s a historic vessel, so we have to be mindful of that.

‘But it’s been good so far. We’ve been lucky with the weather.

‘It’s great to use the landing craft. It’s not been done before, and hopefully it is the first of many.

‘I’d like to thank the D-Day story team.’

Ross says that the museum hopes to host more events on the LCT over the next year.

He added: ‘Jess has done a great job - she’s made this happen.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron