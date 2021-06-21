Ferry fault forces Wightlink to extend its revised timetable for Portsmouth services
FERRY operator Wightlink has apologised to customers for a technical fault on one of its flagship vessels, which is causing setbacks to trips to the Isle of Wight.
The company has been forced to extend its revised timetable until Tuesday, July 13.
It follows a mechanical failure that affected one of the engines on board Wightlink’s largest ship, Victoria of Wight last week.
Engineers have been carrying out a full investigation into the error and identified work that needs to be done. But the ship will have to be kept out of service.
‘We are sorry this unavoidable change to our timetable will affect our customers,’ said Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield. ‘Our engineers are working hard to address the problem and Victoria of Wight will return to the schedule as soon as possible.’
Consequently the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route will continue as a two-boat service using the ferries St Clare and St Faith. These ships have capacity for all booked customers but sailing times will need to change.
Wightlink is contacting everyone who has tickets to travel over the next three weeks, in the order of their sailing time. Their booking will be moved to a different sailing. Full information is available at www.wightlink.co.uk/changesing.