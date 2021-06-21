The company has been forced to extend its revised timetable until Tuesday, July 13.

It follows a mechanical failure that affected one of the engines on board Wightlink’s largest ship, Victoria of Wight last week.

Engineers have been carrying out a full investigation into the error and identified work that needs to be done. But the ship will have to be kept out of service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We are sorry this unavoidable change to our timetable will affect our customers,’ said Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield. ‘Our engineers are working hard to address the problem and Victoria of Wight will return to the schedule as soon as possible.’

Consequently the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route will continue as a two-boat service using the ferries St Clare and St Faith. These ships have capacity for all booked customers but sailing times will need to change.