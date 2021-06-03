Ferry services from Portsmouth delayed due to 'customer incident'

Wightlink has warned people it’s Portsmouth to Fishbourne route is facing a delay of up to an hour.

The incident is understood to have happened at about 3am – although details it have not yet been revealed.

However, The News understands that Hampshire Constabulary had been involved in dealing with it.

A Wightlink ferry passes fishermen on December 31, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Speaking on Twitter this morning, the travel service said: ‘Sorry, Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne service is experiencing delays of up to one hour because of an earlier customer incident.

‘All customers booked on this route today are likely to be affected and will be contacted. Thank you.’

The News has approached Wightlink for more details on the earlier incident.

For update on ferry services, visit Wightlink’s website at wightlink.co.uk/plan-your-journey/service-status

