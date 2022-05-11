Festival to bring best of vegan lifestyle to Portsmouth

The cake stall at Portsmouth Vegan Festival at the Mountbatten Centre in 2020 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011120-23)

With more than 80 stalls, event organisers are promising that the festival will showcase the best of the vegan lifestyle.

It will take place on Saturday, May 14, from 10.30am to 4pm at Mountbatten Leisure Centre.

Caterers include Brownins Food providing a range of Caribbean dishes, as well as Greek Vegan Deli, Mel’s Tropical Kitchen, and House of Habesha will be offering authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. VDogs will be selling their range of vegan hotdogs.

Food and drink stalls include Cakes Free From, vegan brownies from Dark Matters, Deliciously Honest, Cheese style products from Good Carma Foods, Hunter Gatherer coffee, MKS Food Distribution, PANA Organic/ Antipodes Imports, halva, tahini and granola from Sesame Kingdom, plant-based protein from Sow Foods, artisan vegan cheese from Tyne Chease, and a wide range of cakes and savouries from Vegan Sweet Tooth London.

Victoria Bryceson, festival organiser, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to Portsmouth Vegan Festival which is set to be even bigger and better than last year’s.

‘We received so much positive feedback last year and there’s now so much demand that this festival is becoming a sell-out event.

‘I think it’s partly because people really love the friendly atmosphere.

‘The wonderful thing about the event is that it’s for everyone whatever your lifestyle.

‘Just come along and bring your friends for a great, fun day-out.