Several crews, including a command unit from Portchester, were called to the scene at around 11.44am on August 30, following reports of a barn alight on Ashey Road near Ryde.

Upon arrival crews found smoke and flames issuing from the roof of the barn, with a trailer full of hay bales also involved in the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews have been tackling a barn fire on the Isle of Wight since yesterday. Picture from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Rescue Service

Ryde, Newport, Sandown, Ventnor and Cowes fire engines were called to the scene along with support vehicles from East Cowes, Freshwater and a command unit from Portchester.

The fire is being tackled using jets and hose reels, with firefighters wearing sets of breathing apparatus. The Hampshire Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) manitou vehicle was also in attendance, removing hay and straw that has been affected by the fire.

Road closures remain in place to allow emergency services vehicles access to the fireground.

Crews from Southsea and St Mary’s were moved across the Solent to standby at stations to provide fire cover on the island.

Fire crews have been tackling a barn fire on the Isle of Wight since yesterday. Picture from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Rescue Service

According to an update from HIWFRS this morning, two engines remain at the scene of the fire which is currently contained to the barn. The crews continue to dampen down the affected straw and hay.

There have been no casualties.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.