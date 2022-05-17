Fire crews and police scrambled to emergency incident in Fareham

Crews from Fareham and Cosham assisted emergency service partners, including the police, following a report of a person in the water near Delme Roundabout in Fareham.

The alert was raised at 2.49pm and firefighters from Fareham’s water rescue unit entered the water to assist with a search.

Firefighters were scrambled to Fareham to assist with the search for a person reportedly seen struggling in the water